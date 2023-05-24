Getting through a challenging year. Brittany Snow‘s split from estranged husband Tyler Stanaland came as a shock to fans — and even to the actress.

“In the past year I went through probably the hardest mental health challenge I’ve ever faced,” the John Tucker Must Die star, 37, told Bustle in an interview, which was published on Tuesday, May 23. “In one day, in a matter of hours, my life turned completely upside down. I was blindsided and everything I thought I knew, held sacred and truly trusted in my life was completely different.”

Snow, who started dating Stanaland, 33, in 2018, didn’t explicitly state whether she was referring to her divorce but said her personal struggles continued to get worse. “A couple days later my grandmother passed away and I think everything I knew about mental health was tested,” she continued. “Thank God for my friends. I don’t know if I would have made it without them. They reminded me who I was and the things I stood for. I used all the tools I knew. All of them.”

The Pitch Perfect star praised one of her costars from the film franchise for being by her side amid her major life changes.

“When you’re promoting a movie, it’s always like, ‘Oh, we’re all best friends and we all love each other’ because that helps sell the movie. But in this case, we really were, we really did get to become close friends, if not family,” Snow shared. “The last year has been really tricky for me, and one of the girls, I just opened up her door and I just fell down to the ground and just cried and laid there. And she basically nursed me back to health for, like, four days.”

Snow and Stanaland announced their split in September 2022 after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” the former pro surfer wrote via Instagram at the time. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog, Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Before the pair’s breakup made headlines, Selling the OC viewers questioned Stanaland’s close friendship with coworker Alex Hall. The Netflix personalities, whose show debuted in August 2022, raised eyebrows when Hall, 34, was filmed giving Stanaland a “nosey” — where she put her mouth to his nose and blew until the air came out of his mouth.

Hall later addressed the speculation about her bond with Stanaland as fans wondered whether she contributed to their marriage ending.

“It literally never crossed my mind until it became the headlines on every freaking news channel after the show aired,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022, referring to rumors that she and Stanaland would start dating amid his split.

Hall added: “Tyler’s going through so much right now. I can’t speak for him, but I know when I went through my divorce, dating wasn’t even on my radar whatsoever. Like, dating for me is just another chore. And at this point, Tyler and I lean on each other in our friendship.”

Snow officially filed for divorce in January as Stanaland continued to be spotted with Hall. Two months later, the Hairspray star reflected on her personal strength while celebrating her 37th birthday.

“This year has been hard and beautiful,” she captioned an Instagram post in March. “As I get older, I am stronger than I ever knew (except my back seems weaker and hurts way more.) I am so grateful for all these days. Thank you for the birthday love my friends.”