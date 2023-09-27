Alex Hall Kisses a Mystery Man Amid Tyler Stanaland Rumors

Selling the OC star Alex Hall’s PDA-filled outing doubles as a season 3 spoiler as the real estate agent was spotted kissing someone who wasn’t Tyler Stanaland.

Alex, 35, stood barefoot on a curb in blue yoga pants and a gray sweater as she shared a smooch with an unnamed man in California, according to photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, September 26. The mystery man wore dark jeans and a black T-shirt paired with sneakers as he wrapped his arms lovingly around Alex.

The hot and heavy PDA session between Alex and her new guy comes weeks after fans watched Alex lock lips with Tyler, 34, on Selling the OC season 2, which premiered on September 8.

Amid Tyler’s public divorce from Brittany Snow, he and Alex were forced to field dating rumors. Throughout the entire second season, they denied that anything romantic was going on between them. However, Alex and Tyler did have a steamy makeout session in a hot tub during Selling the OC season 2 finale.

Related: There's Now 4 Women Named Alexandra on 'Selling the OC': Let Us Explain The Alexandras are fighting — and Us is here to break it all down. Season 2 of Selling the OC, which started streaming on Netflix Friday, September 8, introduced viewers to a fourth woman named “Alexandra”: Alexandra “Ali” Harper. She joins returning cast members Alexandra Rose, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra “Alex” Hall, prompting the Oppenheim […]

“I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things,” Tyler told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

For Alex, things were “easy” and “comfortable” between herself and Tyler.

“It’s a friendship,” she explained to Us. “There’s no strings attached and I think adding that other element is scary. … Some things are awkward, you know what I mean? And you can’t avoid it. So we’re just navigating.”

Tyler added, “It’s both a blessing and a curse to explore a relationship that starts out as a friendship. There’s a lot of things that come with it and there’s a lot more at stake as well.”

As for the future of their relationship? Alex teased that viewers will “have to stick around [for] season 3” to see more from the duo.

To Selling the OC viewers, the tryst between Alex and Tyler was no surprise, as some speculated that they were more than friends during the show’s first season, which premiered in August 2022. Despite the “noseys” shared between them, Alex denied that they were more than friends. At the time, Tyler was still married to Snow.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History: Alex H, Tyler, Jason and More The cast of Selling the OC turned heads for their complicated — and very flirty — office relationships during season 1, and the drama is still going strong. Tyler Stanaland’s intimate friendships with Alexandra “Alex” Hall and Polly Brindle, for example, raised some eyebrows when the show premiered in August 2022, as Tyler was married to […]

The former couple tied the knot in March 2020 and announced their split in September 2022. The Pitch Perfect alum didn’t officially file for divorce until January of this year.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Tyler shared in a social media statement announcing their split. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”