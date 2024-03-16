Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle assures fans they will get a glimpse into Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland’s relationship after they shared a steamy kiss in the season 2 finale.

“I feel like season 3 really does show the evolution of their relationship and how they navigate each other and where they end up,” Brindle, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on March 9 at the ICON Luxury Travel Lounge hosted by Peta Phipps. “It’s a wild ride.”

During season 2 of the Netflix reality show, Hall, 33, and Stanaland, 34, fielded questions from costars and viewers about their chemistry but denied that they were dating following his divorce from ex-wife Brittany Snow.

In the finale, however, the real estate agents gave in and made out in a hot tub during Brindle’s birthday party.

“Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things,” Stanaland told Us in September 2023. “It leads to a steamy moment and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

Hall added that viewers “have to stick around for season 3” to find out what really happened after the makeout.

Tensions appeared high between Hall and Stanaland when a trailer for the new season was released in November 2023. “You swooned me and then you f—king disappeared,” Hall said in a heated discussion with Stanaland. “What do you want?”

While Brindle isn’t ready to kiss and tell about her friends’ status today, the Oppenheim Group real estate agent is still tight with both of them.

“Me and Hall are super close,” she told Us at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. “Me and Tyler are very close. Gio [Helou] I love and Austin [Victoria] is my boy.”

One costar she may not be too fond of is Sean Palmieri. In the season 3 trailer, Palmieri, 30, appears to be feuding with several costars and comes close to a physical altercation with Victoria, 32.

According to Brindle, the trailer is just a tease of what’s to come in a wild season.

“There’s a certain person that didn’t have any screen time season 1 and 2 and you’re kind of like, ‘Where did you come from?’” Brindle said. “That basically was pretty sad to see someone stoop that low for screen time. You see exactly what happens and how that goes down.”

In November 2023, Palmieri announced he was leaving the Oppenheim Group and returning to San Diego County to work in real estate.

“Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me and I’m really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty,” Palmieri told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I’m eager to explore the opportunities that lie ahead for my business and success in this vibrant community.”