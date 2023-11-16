Tensions are high between Selling the OC stars Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland following their steamy hot tub make out.

“You swooned me and then you f—king disappeared,” Alex, 35, told Tyler, 34, in the Netflix show’s season 3 trailer, which was shown during the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion on Wednesday, November 15. “What do you want?”

The trailer then cut to Tyler telling Selling the OC costar Austin Victoria that he wants “kids and a wife.”

Tyler and Alex’s fallout seemingly comes to a head in another tense moment between the real estate agents. “Neither one of us are on the same page,” Tyler told Alex.

Related: ‘Selling the OC’ Cast’s Dating History Despite playing the part of a villain on Netflix’s Selling the OC, Alexandra “Alex” Hall did not always intend for that to be her identity. “It’s interesting, because [the cast] were able to watch the show a couple of weeks ago,” Hall, 33, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, August 26. “There was never a debate on whether or […]

Since Selling the OC premiered in August 2022, fans speculated that Tyler and Alex were more than just friends and coworkers after the show’s now-infamous beach scene complete with “noseys.” Tyler denied having any romantic feelings for Alex as he was married to Brittany Snow at the time.

He and Brittany, 37, announced their breakup in September 2022. The Pitch Perfect actress filed for divorce in January, and the twosome finalized their split in August.

When Selling the OC season 2 premiered one month later, the vibes between Alex and Tyler were even stronger with him on the market. In the second season finale, the duo gave into their chemistry and shared a kiss.

“I think we’re still navigating our friendship. Obviously, you see in season 2 [that] we explore some things,” Tyler told Us Weekly exclusively in September. “It leads to a steamy moment, and I think we’re still kind of trying to figure it out, but we remain really close friends and I don’t have an answer [on where we stand] for you at the moment.”

Alex, however, teased that viewers “have to stick around [for] season 3” to see where their relationship goes next.

Before the trailer’s release, fans wondered whether Alex and Tyler were on the rocks when she was spotted kissing a mystery man in September during a Los Angeles outing.

Related: There's Now 4 Women Named Alexandra on 'Selling the OC': Let Us Explain The Alexandras are fighting — and Us is here to break it all down. Season 2 of Selling the OC, which started streaming on Netflix Friday, September 8, introduced viewers to a fourth woman named “Alexandra”: Alexandra “Ali” Harper. She joins returning cast members Alexandra Rose, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra “Alex” Hall, prompting the Oppenheim […]

Last month, Tyler confirmed that he was parting ways with the Oppenheim Group, the brokerage owned by Jason and Brett Oppenheim, in favor of working at his dad’s real estate firm.

“I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Tyler said in a statement to Us. “I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Alex revealed later that month that she and Tyler hadn’t spoken since his shocking departure.

“That news came as a shock to me,” Alex told The Messenger in October. “I’m just as surprised as everybody else, to be honest with you.”