Brittany Snow detailed how ex-husband Tyler Stanaland “burnt” down their relationship following his actions on Selling the OC season 1.

Snow, 38, sat down with “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper for an in-depth conversation, released on Wednesday, March 27, about her life after divorce.

“What happened for me — and I won’t speak about this specifically because I think this goes with a lot of my past relationships or things that I tell my friends — which is to actually start realizing and seeing them as real people, and not this idealized version of what you thought or what you built, but who they are really,” Snow said when discussing how she’s healed from the split.

Snow recalled feeling “grateful” for all the drama that surrounded her ex-husband’s reality show because “it was a neon f–king sign” of a red flag.

Snow and Stanaland, 34, tied the knot in March 2020. When Selling the OC season 1 premiered in August 2022, Stanaland made headlines for his flirty behavior with other women — mainly Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall — whom he worked with at the Oppenheim Group. (He claimed Cardona tried to kiss him off camera and participated in “noseys” with Hall.)

“I was not aware of a lot of things, and I’ll say that,” Snow told Cooper on Wednesday. “So, I will say, what people think happened, happened.”

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September 2022. The Pitch Perfect actress filed for divorce in January 2023, and they officially reached a settlement in July of that year.

Keep scrolling to see what Snow said about the drama surrounding her divorce on “Call Her Daddy”:

Her Relationship With the ‘Selling the OC’ Cast

Snow referred to the cast as “they” throughout the entirety of the podcast.

“They’ve taken up — and I’m collectively calling them all ‘they’ because I don’t know any of them except my ex-husband,” she said. “They took up a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate in my head, and I don’t want to give them any more time and energy because then they would win and they would get what they wanted, which was getting my time and energy and attention.”

Snow went on to say that she’s released a lot of “anger” and given herself “grace” throughout the entire situation.

How She Watched ‘Selling the OC’

“Of course I saw it, watched it with my dog,” she recalled. “Whatever. Now I can laugh about it because I think it’s so … it’s insane, and it’s so funny. It’s so crazy.”

Snow also doubled down on that she “did not know what was going on” while Selling the OC was being filmed.

“As someone who’s so as hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking,” the actress explained, recalling the “worst” day when she found out about Stanland’s actions.

Having ‘Instincts’ About Her Ex

“There was some … I had instincts, and I think because I was in love, I didn’t trust them,” she admitted.

Elsewhere in the episode, Snow did share that there was a lot of love between herself and Stanaland.

“What happened, happened, and I think what it’s alluded to in the press is true,” she continued, offering more details on their relationship. “There was a marriage there. There was so much love. I think that gray is hard to understand because it’s much more salacious and interesting that it’s just like, he did this, and she did this.”

She added: “I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them, but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened. I loved that time that we had when we had it.”

Having Support Along the Way

As she dealt with the breakup, Snow had the support of her close group of friends.

I really, really shout out and give such thanks to my friends who just laid there with me. They didn’t try to fix it, and they didn’t try to — because there’s nothing to fix,” she shared. “There’s nothing to change. It is what it is. And they just let me just be, and that’s what I needed at that time.”

Her Relationship Status Now

While Snow admitted that she’s currently single, she’s been “in and out of things” but not an actual relationship.

“I’ve been, let’s use air quotes here, single weirdly. I’m not saying weirdly, it’s so weird for me to be single,” she explained. “I’m saying weirdly because it’s very easy for me to get in a relationship, and I’ve been actively trying to be alone and be with myself and just feel the feelings and not have to band-aid it with sparkly, shiny, emotional thing.”