Brittany Snow is getting ready to spill the tea about ex-husband Tyler Stanaland.

“Your ex-husband went on a reality show and there was a situation with another woman — and you had no idea it was happening until it aired for the world?” Alexandra Cooper asked Snow, 38, in a preview for their forthcoming “Call Her Daddy” podcast episode, set to be released on Wednesday, March 27.

Snow could be seen nodding her head, before offering an answer.

“Of course I saw it, watched it with my dog,” the actress said, looking visibly emotional while admitting that she watched the show in question ­— Selling the OC — alone.

“Did you know her?” Cooper asked to which Snow replied, “Which one?”

Snow and Stanaland announced their separation in September 2022 after two years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Stanaland announced via Instagram at the time with Snow eventually sharing a similar message. “This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.”

Snow filed for divorce nearly four months later in January 2023. The exes reached a divorce settlement in July of that year.

News of their separation broke nearly one month after Stanaland made headlines for his actions on Selling the OC season 1, which premiered via Netflix in August 2022. During the show, he claimed that Oppenheim Group coworker Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him off camera, which caused a rift between them.

Cardona, however, told Us Weekly at the time that she was “not the one” that Snow “should be worried about,” referring to Stanaland’s “very inappropriate” friendship with Alex Hall. The duo raised eyebrows during the show’s first season when she gave him a “nosey” during one full-cast scene.

When Selling the OC season 2 premiered in September 2023, a majority of the season focused on possible feelings between Hall and Stanaland. The duo shared a steamy kiss in the season 2 finale.

As the group gears up for their forthcoming third season, it seems there might be tension between Stanaland and Hall on the horizon. “You swooned me and then you f—king disappeared,” she said in the Selling the OC trailer, which dropped in November 2023.

While it seems Stanaland’s current relationship status is up in the air, it seems Snow’s will be answered during “Call Her Daddy.”

“First of all, are you single?” Alex Cooper asked Snow, who took a dramatically long pause before responding with, “I am.”