Fanboys actor Seth Rogen has a fanboy of his own! Kanye West used to recite the 36-year-old’s lines back to him during the brief time they shared the same personal trainer, the comedian revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“Several times, he would show up early, and he’s a big fan of our movies, and he would literally follow me around as I worked out and quote my own movie scenes to me, which is so weird!” Rogen shared on the Thursday, August 9, episode of the late-night show. “He’s just like, ‘So, McLovin, that’s a funny joke.’ I’m like ‘Yeah, man, I don’t know what to tell you.’”

Rogen’s overlap with the 41-year-old rapper probably didn’t last long. The actor explained he went for training sessions at that gym “very briefly” — and only for a movie role.

“I was in a film called The Green Hornet, which, for many reasons, was not a wonderful chapter of my life,” he told host Seth Meyers. “One of which was [that] I had to work out a lot — just, depressingly, to achieve that look, which is not the most superhero-y look you could ever imagine. At my most fit, I was like Chris Pratt at his by far least fit.”

This wasn’t even the first West anecdote that the Like Father star has shared on the NBC series. In a 2015 appearance, he said the 21-time Grammy winner had recently invited him and his wife to an impromptu Life of Pablo listening party in a van.

“We went in his van, and he didn’t have the lyrics recorded, just beats,” Rogen recalled. “And he went through an entire album — like, 17 tracks — playing the beats on the laptop and then rapping the songs, but [very] close to my face, which is bizarre because you don’t know where to look. It’s like being in a strip club. You’re like, ‘Where do I look? Do I look in his eyes? Is that creepy or weird?’ … Me and my wife looked at each other, and we were like, ‘We’ll just bob [our heads]. This feels appropriate.’ And yeah, we were in there for, like, two and a half hours.”

Late Night With Seth Meyers airs on NBC on weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET.

