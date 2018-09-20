Shahs of Sunset season 7 is heating up! Us Weekly’s exclusive trailer for the second half of the season provides an inside look at the wedding heard ‘round the world between Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight.

The couple tied on the knot in April at the Jeremy West Hollywood, but it wasn’t without its fair share of drama. Us Weekly exclusively announced the wedding news at the time, with MJ telling Us hours before the ceremony that she actually hadn’t yet written her vows! “I’m thinking about winging it,” she told Us before adding, “I’m the most relaxed one in the room.”

She also noted that “every single person invited is someone that is a really important part of my life and Tommy’s as well,” but it looks like some important names may be missing off the list, according to the new video.

The trailer also includes a good amount of drama from Mike Shouhed, who’s heading to Vegas, and Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, who is stressing about launching her new cannabis business.

Watch the full trailer above for tears, babies and more!

Shahs of Sunset airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

