Now that’s commitment! Shailene Woodley is no stranger to preparing for major roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest films, but her prep for her part in the new film Adrift may have been the toughest yet.

The 26-year-old actress dished on getting ready to play real-life yachtswoman Tami Oldham Ashcraft, who was stranded at sea after battling rough storms, including the brutal diet she had to eat.

“For the last two weeks I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day — 350 calories. It was f—king miserable,” she told The Times in an interview published on Thursday, June 27, about her physical transformation to look as though she had starved as Ashcraft had.

And it wasn’t always food she was ingesting. “I can’t sleep when I’m hungry,” she revealed. “So I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f—k out.”

The film — which is based on a true story — follows Woodley’s character and her fiancé, Robert (Sam Claiflin), as they take off to sail from Tahiti to her hometown of San Diego before encountering one of the worst hurricanes ever recorded, Hurricane Raymond.

Following the storm, Tami wakes up and finds herself stranded in in danger with no hope in sight and Robert badly injured. It’s up to Tami to find the strength and work to save them both.

Woodley and her real-life beau, Ben Volavola, stepped out for their very first red-carpet appearance as a couple for the premiere of the film on May 23 in Los Angeles.

Adrift is in theaters now.

