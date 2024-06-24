Shania Twain has revealed which male heartthrob she’d replace Brad Pitt with if she were writing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in 2024.

Speaking to The Times of London in an interview published on Saturday, June 22, Twain, 58, was asked by the outlet who would be included in today’s version of her 1998 hit song.

The Queen of Country Pop said there was a “new Elvis” these days and his name is Harry Styles.

Twain first shared her admiration for Styles, 30, in 2022 when she surprised the crowd at Coachella music festival on April 15 by joining the former One Direction star on stage during his headline act.

The pair performed Twain’s classics, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” and “You’re Still the One,” and Twain gushed about Styles to their captivated audience.

“I am so honored and thrilled to be here,” Twain said during the show. “I’m a bit starstruck, what can I say? No, really, I’m a fan of you, of course. I realize that when I was writing this song, you were just a little kid. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now to sing this song with you. I think I’m just in love and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

Twain’s new admission isn’t the first time she’s talked about replacing Pitt, 60, in her famous song lyrics, which run as, “Oh, oh, so you think you’re something special, oh oh, you think you’re something else, OK, so you’re Brad Pitt, that don’t impress me much.”

In an interview with the UK’s Radio Times last year, Twain pinpointed another genetically blessed star to name-check if she were to write the song again.

“It’s Channing Tatum,” she revealed on the radio show in March 2023, before singing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” with Tatum, 44, replacing the mention of Pitt. “Yeh, that works,” she concluded.

Twain added that she’d selected Tatum, 44, after seeing him in a trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Twain first switched the song’s lyrics during a performance at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. That original time, Ryan Reynolds, who was seated in the award show’s audience, received the honor.

Pitt addressed Twain’s choice to replace him with Reynolds, 47, during an interview with The Movie Dweeb in January 2023.

“I think we can share the wealth,” Pitt said when asked whether he agreed that Reynolds had “stole your thunder.”

“Ryan’s a good egg, too, he deserves some love,” Pitt said. The Thelma & Louise actor, who has faced a tumultuous few weeks after his 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, submitted a petition to have her father’s last name removed from her surname, added that Reynolds wasn’t the only Hollywood actor who deserved a mention in Twain’s lyrics.

“I think they outta pass it on down and next time she oughta sing it to Austin Butler,” Pitt said during the interview. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between, then Austin Butler.”