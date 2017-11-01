It’s quite the dilemma for Nelly! The rapper, 42, FaceTimes girlfriend Shantel Jackson in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, November 2, episode of The Platinum Life, in which she suddenly approaches the topic of having babies!

“Something else I always wanted to bring up to you,” she says into the phone. “I was telling you before about freezing my eggs … I just want it as an option, that’s all. Being that I am over 30, mine are a little old.”

While he reassure her that they aren’t old, she just wants to let him know what the process is. “If I did want to move forward with freezing the eggs and having a baby, we’d have to get your sperm,” the 33-year-old says before he cuts her off. “What do you mean we’ve got to get it?”

She continues by explaining to him how that works. “I feel like I’m 15, looking for the porno mags,” Nelly says laughing, and she keeps the conversation light.

“I get it. You want the baby naturally,” she tells him. He has the perfect response. “I’m a natural guy. If it happens it happens,” he tells her. “But it’s your decision. I’m here to be supportive. Either way babe, I love you.”

“I love you more. I miss being on tour with you,” she says at the end of the clip.

However, Jackson has made it very clear she wants the wedding before the babies. “I don’t wanna be a baby momma, I want, you know, the horse and carriage, the wedding, the ring before I have a baby,” she said in the original sneak peek for the show. “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage.”

The Platinum Life airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!