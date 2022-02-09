Let the games begin! Get ready for the ultimate Super Bowl experience. On Friday, February 11, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Shaquille O’Neal is set to host a star-studded event to kick off the big game weekend. And in typical Shaq fashion, this party will be larger-than-life.

Shaq’s Fun House and Medium Rare are partnering with the iconic Wynn Nightlife to bring the magic of Las Vegas to Los Angeles with a special VIP Mezzanine. Presented by renowned brands XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, Wynn’s VIP tables will include bottle service with a dedicated server and unbeatable views of the main stage for the buzzworthy musical line-up. The all-star evening features performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd and Diplo, in addition to a full carnival midway and FTX Ferris Wheel.

As if that’s not enough, Shaq’s Fun House and Wynn Nightlife are introducing the ultimate VIP package — Shaq’s Big Game Weekend Million Dollar Experience. First, fly into LA on a domestic private jet with transfer for up to 12 people. Roll up in style in a fleet of Rolls Royce Phantoms through a special Wynn expedited entrance and enjoy the event from the luxury of lounge seating on stage with private security and a concierge host. And did we mention unlimited bottles of Brut champagne and spirits? It doesn’t get much better than that! Go big and then go home, once again on the private jet.

“It’s always great to come home to my favorite city, Los Angeles, and I couldn’t be more excited to kick off the biggest weekend in sports with our most over-the-top edition of Shaq’s Fun House to date,” O’Neal said. “With the help of my friends at FTX, get ready to see performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, and Diplo, experience a full carnival and enjoy a true taste of LA with food provided by some of the city’s best restaurants. Los Angeles, you have my word that Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX will go down as our 4th championship we have won together!”

While some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment will be present at Shaq’s Fun House, this event is also open to the public. You don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to mingle with your favorite stars! All admission includes a six-hour open bar and complimentary dining. To purchase tickets, including Wynn Nightlife VIP Tables and TickPick VIP Lounge access, visit www.shaqsfunhouse.com. And to learn more about all Wynn Nightlife experiences, check out https://shaqsfunhouse.com/wynnnightlife/#.

