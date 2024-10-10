Shawn Mendes Delays New Album Days Before Original Release Date

Shawn Mendes announced a last-minute change to his upcoming album, Shawn.

“Hey guys ♥️ My team and i have decided to push the album release date to November 15th. We just need a little bit more time to bring some new inspiration and ideas to life ♥️,” the 26-year-old singer wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 9.

Mendes uploaded a behind-the-scenes pic of himself at a photo shoot holding a guitar in front of an orange backdrop. “I love you guys thank you for being so patient,” he continued. “I can’t wait to see you guys at the next few shows x.”

The announcement came just days before Mendes’ fifth album was scheduled to drop on October 18. Fans shared mixed reactions via social media, with some offering encouraging messages to Mendes.

“Shawn, we know that as a person and an artist sometimes it takes time, the album we are looking forward to with a lot of love and respect when it is ready in November. Take care, my angel❤️,” one user wrote.

Other fans, however, weren’t too happy that the change was so late in the game and expressed concerns about the status of Mendes’ upcoming live shows. “Take ur time but this is so last minute. No hate but we were literally ONE week away from the album. 😭,” a second comment read.

Mendes initially announced his new record in July. According to a press release at the time, Shawn will feature “his most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song.”

In his own statement about the project, Mendes delved deeper into the inspiration behind his new work. “Music really can be medicine. Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift,” he noted. “Honestly thank god for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better. I really hope you love this album … I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”

Three singles have been released from the record so far: “Why Why Why,” “Isn’t That Enough” and “Nobody Knows.” Mendes is set to continue his “friends and family only” concert series later this month with sold-out shows in Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more.

Shortly before delaying his album, Mendes thanked fans for sticking by his side throughout his ups and downs in the spotlight. “Guys I love you, being human is so complex and what travels around online isn’t even 5 [percent] of the picture,” he wrote via X on October 2 after making headlines for his comments about ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

He explained, “I guess to be honest it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us. I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by but lately it’s been kinda bugging me 🤷🏻‍♂️ feeling human I guess.”

In a separate post, he added, “It’s pretty intimidating to come online and be honest and vulnerable considering how quickly our words can be twisted and used against us but tbh I really just care about having a real relationship with you guys where I got you and you got me and all the rest is just noise.”