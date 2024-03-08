Shawn Mendes is ready to hit the stage — and the studio.

“It’s been a really long time since i last played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd,” the singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “I’ve missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!”

Mendes, 25, continued to express his excitement for his upcoming gig in the post and revealed he’s also been working on brand new music.

“I’ve also been working on a new album and i can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there,” he shared. “eu te amo!!!!”

Related: Everything Shawn Mendes Has Said About His Mental Health Battle Holding nothing back. After rocketing to fame as a teenager, Shawn Mendes has been open about the impact that fame has had on his mental health over the years. “I’m so grateful. I love these performances. I’ve never had more fun in my life,” the “Stitches” singer confessed during his November 2020 Netflix documentary, Shawn […]

Rock in Rio 2024 will take place on Friday, September 13, and run through Sunday, September 22, at Parque Olímpico do Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Besides Mendes, other artists like Katy Perry, Charlie Puth and Travis Scott will be performing.

The music festival will mark the second time over the past year that Mendes has taken the stage. He previously performed a duet alongside his pal Niall Horan on Friday, March 1, during Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. The pair performed an acoustic version of Mendes’ hit single “Treat You Better,” which is from Mendes’ second studio album, Illuminate. He also made a brief appearance during Ed Sheeran’s Multiplication Tour stop in June 2023.

Mendes himself has not toured himself since his Wonder: The World Tour in 2022. He kicked things off at the end of June 2022, but ended up postponing it shortly after for three weeks so he could focus on his mental health. He ultimately canceled the rest of the tour entirely to focus on his mental health.

Related: Stars Who’ve Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away,” he shared via Instagram. “After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”