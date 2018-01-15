‘Siesta Key’ Sneak Peek: Juliette Says Garrett Would Be a Great Dad

Summer is winding down but romance is still heating up in Siesta Key! Season 1 returns on Monday, January 15, and it seems that Juliette Porter and Garrett Miller have gotten serious!

During the midseason premiere, Juliette and her BFF Hannah Starr watch Garrett and his friends play football with a bunch of kids. Hannah is completely blown away by their kind gesture in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “They do three football camps for kids,” Juliette, 21, tells her friend, and starts raving over her boyfriend.

“Look how cute Garrett is with kids. I like when guys are good with kids. I means they’d be, like, good dads. His friends are the same way too,” she says. Hannah and Juliette quickly realize that this group is nothing like the group of guys they’re used to hanging out wth. “I like it. They’re different,” Juliette says. “Big upgrade from Alex, right?”

The girls also plan one last big party before school starts, where there will likely be drama

Juliette shared a sneak peek of the second half of the season on Instagram on Thursday, January 11, captioning it with two emojis: one heart and one broken heart. In the teaser, she is still somewhat involved with her ex Alex Kompothecras. “The feelings are still there,” she tells a friend who asks what’s happening with Alex. Garrett is also shown telling her, “If he’s in your life, I’m not going to be in your life.”

❤️💔 @siestakey_mtv A post shared by Juliette Porter✨ (@juliettep0rter) on Jan 10, 2018 at 10:14am PST

At the end of the first half of the season, Garrett and Juliette continued their romance while Alex ended things with Kelsey Owens and told Madisson Hausburg he wanted to try things again with her. However, Madisson was head over heels for Brandon Gomes. Are you following?

Siesta Key returns to MTV on Monday, January 15, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!