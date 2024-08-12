Simone Biles is feeling the effects of her night out in Paris following the 2024 Olympics.

“The reason I’m unwell this morning,” Biles, 27, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 12, alongside a clip from a party where the crowd was cheering and holding up an American flag.

In another video, Queen’s “We Are the Champions” could be heard playing in the background as one partygoer popped confetti and another held up a sign that read, “Gym legend Simone Biles.”

“If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home. For my own sake & health in the AM,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Story with a black-and-white video of her with her younger sister, Adria, singing along to Waka Flocka Flame’s 2010 track “Grove St. Party.”

Biles had a lot to celebrate. The Team USA gymnast walked away from the Paris Games with three gold medals in the women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around with Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles. She also took home a silver medal in the floor exercise after not placing in the beam final.

“Beam final is always the most stressful,” Biles said during a press conference earlier this month. “Usually we have musical or background noise, whatever that may be, and honestly we do better in environments when there’s noise going on because it feels most like practice. Today you could hear some of the Android ringtones going off, the photo flickers, whatever that was [and] so you try to stay in your zone.”

As for the future, Biles — who’s now the most decorated American gymnast in history — played coy about whether she plans to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Is this my last? Definitely [my final] Yurchenko double pike,” she said during a press conference, referring to her vault performance. “I mean, I kinda nailed that one.”

Biles noted that she’s not ruling out a possible return. “The next Olympics is at home [in Los Angeles],” she said. “So, you just never know. But I am getting really old.”

After answering the question, Biles took to social media to clap back at those asking her about what’s on the horizon. “You guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote via X earlier this month. “Let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”