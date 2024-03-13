Simone Biles couldn’t be more proud of her husband, Jonathan Owens, and his latest NFL move.

After Owens, 28, signed a new contract with the Chicago Bears, Biles, 26, shared her excitement via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. “So proud of you baby 🤎,” she captioned an ESPN announcement. “Bear down 👀.”

The Olympic gymnast also shared a post of the team’s home and away games for the 2024 season, writing, “🐻👇🏾.”

Owens, who plays safety, also shared his excitement via Instagram. “New beginnings 🐻⬇️👀,” he captioned a highlight reel.

He also took a moment to thank his previous team, the Green Bay Packers, via X. “Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity,” he wrote. “And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB.”

Biles sent her own message of appreciation to the Packers for “embracing” her. “Green Bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” she gushed via X.

After Owens’ last game with the Packers in January, Biles posted a pic of the duo hugging on the sidelines. “Love supporting you & your dreams,” she wrote, as Owens responded in the comments section, “Love having you there every step of the way 🤞🏽.”

Owens joined the Packers for the 2023-2024 NFL season. Before that, he signed a contract with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but due to an injury, he did not play that season. The following year, he moved to the Houston Texans, where he stayed until 2022.

Owens and Biles met through the dating app Raya in March 2020. One year later, Owens admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn’t know who Biles was at first. “When I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” he said.

The couple continued to grow their connection during the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, which delayed the Olympics and gave Biles a break in her schedule.

In February 2022, Owens got on one knee and popped the question after the twosome celebrated Valentine’s Day together. “THE EASIEST YES,” Biles captioned a pic of them posing together. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The couple got married in April 2023 during a romantic ceremony in Cabo, Mexico. For the occasion, she rocked a floral embellished Galia Lahav gown finished with a sheer corset and A-line skirt. Owens, meanwhile, looked handsome in a patterned suit.