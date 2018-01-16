The reboot universe just became double the fun! Jackée Harry, who played matriarch Lisa Landry on the hit ABC sitcom Sister, Sister, just confirmed that the show will be coming back.

“Yeah, it’s happening. I’m excited,” Harry, 61, told Steve Harvey on his talk show on Tuesday, January 16, confirming that the reboot rumors were true. “Tia and Tamara [Mowry] are my babies. They won’t leave me alone. I can’t get rid of none of these women!”

The famous twins have been working on relaunching Sister, Sister, which originally ran from 1994 to 1999, for quite some time.

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything,” Tia, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively in November.

“We’re talking about working with the producers who were producers on the show 15, 20 years ago. Just to be sitting in these meetings with them 20 years later, it’s crazy,” she added. “I think fans will love it because I just feel very blessed and honored that people are still following my sister and I 20 years later. So I think they’ll be excited to see where we are right now and to see our dynamic right now. We’re just excited to just give back to the fans and make them happy, that’s really one of the main reasons why we’re doing it.”

Tia also told Us she’s hoping the reboot will take place where she and her sister are in their lives right now — as mothers. Tia is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Cory Hardrick, and Tamara is a mother of two!

“We’re moms with children, but I would like for the show to really focus on sisterhood and the strengths and weaknesses of sisterhood,” Tia said.

