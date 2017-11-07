Cross those fingers! Tia Mowry says that she and Tamera Mowry have “one step left” in finalizing a Sister, Sister revival.

“[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 18th Annual Mattel Party on Sunday, November 5.

“We’re talking about working with the producers who were producers on the show 15, 20 years ago,” she added while attending the Santa Monica event. “Just to be sitting in these meetings with them 20 years later, it’s crazy.”

There’s been buzz about a reboot for years. Tia and Tamera, 39, originally starred in the beloved series for six seasons from 1994 to 1999.

“I think fans will love it because I just feel very blessed and honored that people are still following my sister and I 20 years later. So I think they’ll be excited to see where we are right now and to see our dynamic right now,” Tia told Us. “We’re just excited to just give back to the fans and make them happy, that’s really one of the main reasons why we’re doing it.”

As for the new concept? She added: “I’d like it to be where we are in our lives right now. We’re moms with children, but I would like for the show to really focus on sisterhood and the strengths and weaknesses of sisterhood.”

