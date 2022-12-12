Christine Brown Reads Poem About Being 'Unafraid' Amid Janelle, Kody Split

Keeping her head up. Christine Brown shared a video of herself reading an inspiring poem after Janelle Brown confirmed her split from Kody Brown.

The Cooking With Just Christine host, 50, posted an Instagram video on Monday, December 12, that showed her reciting William Ernest Henley’s “Invictus,” which was originally published in 1888. “Out of the night that covers me, black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be for my unconquerable soul,” the TLC personality began. “In the fell clutch of circumstance, I have not winced nor cried aloud. Under the bludgeonings of chance, my head is bloody but unbowed.”

She continued: “Beyond this place of wrath and tears looms the horror of the shade, and yet the menace of the years finds me unafraid. It matters not how strait the gate, how charged with punishment the scroll, I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.”

Christine’s reading came less than one day after Janelle and Kody, both 53, confirmed that they’ve been separated for months. The estranged couple gave viewers an update on their relationship status during a preview for the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired after the Sunday, December 11, season 17 finale.

“I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other say, ‘Really?’” Janelle said in the teaser for the episode, which premieres on Sunday, December 18. “We’ve been separated for several months.”

The twosome, who spiritually married in 1993, share six children: Logan, 28, Maddie, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18. During the teaser, Kody revealed that he and Janelle have been struggling to make their relationship work for a while.

“Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” he said in the video.

While Kody is still married to Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, Janelle is the second of his wives to leave him in less than two years. In November 2021, Christine announced that she and the Wyoming native had split after 27 years of marriage.

Earlier this fall, the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “super grateful” she decided to leave, adding that she was taken aback by some of Kody’s behavior following their split.

“It’s so shocking and surprising because he’s not like that,” she said in October of Kody’s call for his other wives to “conform” to patriarchy. “I think that he’s just angry and he’s processing all of this a lot different than I am because I’ve been processing leaving constantly, you know, for a year. I knew, for sure, for two years — I knew that I’d be leaving.”

Part 1 of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special airs on TLC Sunday, December 18, at 10 p.m. ET. Parts 2 and 3 will air on January 1 and January 8, respectively.