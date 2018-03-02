After three months together, it’s time for Audrey Kriss to really bond with Mariah Brown’s extended family! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, March 4, episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown is thrilled that Mariah, 22, and her girlfriend have decided to come to visit.

“Mariah and Audrey have been dating for about three and a half months. They started dating toward the end of December. They’re happy and having fun together,” Meri says in the sneak peek. “She’s just glowing, she’s always smiling. It’s really cute.”

Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn, then chimes in. “I asked her, I said, ‘It looks like you’ve lost a lot of weight, what’s that all about?’” she explains. “And she’s like. ‘I’m just happy!’”

While preparing dinner together, Mariah reveals that this is the first time that the couple have been home since they started dating. Mariah, one of 18 children in the polygamist family, came out to her family in an episode that aired in January 2017.

Audrey fit in perfectly with the group and was actually looking forward to getting to know more of Mariah’s siblings. “I love hanging out with the family, so I’m really excited! That’s why I asked Mariah if we could get flights earlier in the day so we could hang out with the family,” Audrey tells Meri.

Meri then adds to the camera: “Audrey fits in perfectly. She totally does, because she just has fun with all the kids and jokes around with everybody. She’s a perfect fit.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

