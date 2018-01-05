“The theme of our wedding is going to be Mexican vintage because I think it sounds cool and what I’m trying to do is bring two cultures together,” Mykelti Brown, 21, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, January 7, premiere of Sister Wives. “Mexican is Tony, vintage is me. We don’t want to serve a $50 plate for everybody. We’re going to do something simple, inexpensive: a taco buffet.”

While her fiancé Tony is excited about the taco bar, he’s worried about having real tacos. “When you go to Mykelti’s house and you want a taco, a really white taco comes out… we want street tacos with like, real steak,” he adds.

The pair then meet up with Kody Brown and their wedding planner and are informed they cannot bring outside food, but must use the inside caterers. With that, Kody finds out his daughter and Tony want 400 guests.

“We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding but 400 people is a lot. She has to realize somewhere in her mind that that’s really expensive. We don’t want to feel like we’re being taken advantage of,” Christine tells the camera. “We want to give her the nice awesome wedding the she and Tony want, but 400 people is a lot.”

The wedding planner also reveals that a normal sit-down wedding usually costs around $30 per plate — but with 400 guests, that adds up.

“We’re just starting out here but I’m standing here in a bit of shock thinking that we could deal with the reality of 400 people,” Kody says, but Christine is panicking even more, yelling, “That boy is outrageous!”

Sister Wives premieres on TLC Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!