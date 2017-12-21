Is Billy Loomis back from the dead? Scream‘s Skeet Ulrich just revealed that if he got to choose who would play his on-screen ex on Riverdale, he’d pick Sidney Prescott herself.

“I think Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones on Riverdale, told TVLine when asked who he’d like to cast as Jughead’s unseen mother on The CW drama. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility … But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

Ulrich and Campbell starred together in 1996’s horror flick, Scream. In the film, she – spoiler alert — ended up killing him, as he was the original Ghost Face.

Riverdale fans have yet to meet or learn much about Jughead’s mother, as she moved to Toledo with Jughead’s sister Jellybean before the show began. Ulrich also told the site that he isn’t aware yet if his character’s estranged wife will appear on the show, but would love to have Campbell since he knows the Scream reference “would really tickle people.”

The show’s producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during San Diego Comic Con last in July that he was hopeful Jellybean and Jughead’s mother would be brought in soon.

Since Luke Perry, Molly Ringwald, Madchen Amick and Marisol Nichols have all already appeared on the show as the group’s parents, it’s safe to assume Jughead’s mother will be introduced in a future episode. Plus, the fate of Campbell’s House of Cards character was left up in the air at the end of last season, so if she doesn’t return, she may have availability.

Riverdale airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

