Like mother, like daughter! Four mother-daughter duos including Dawn, 58, and Cher, 28, Sunhe, 50, and Angelica, 30, Kathy, 59, and Christina, 33, and Sandra, 44, and Mariah 20, show off their extreme bonds in the Us Weekly’s exclusive midseason supertease for sMothered.

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

The various outrageous pairs can be seen doing everything and anything together — from dressing in matching outfits, to getting plastic surgery together and even sleeping in the same bed. Throughout all this, they’re experiencing new relationships, pregnancies and other major life changes while trying to maintain their tighter-than-tight relationship.

What can you expect from the rest of the season? Dawn and Cher continue to look more like twins than mother than daughter while getting ready for the arrival Cher’s new baby.

Meanwhile, Sunhe encourages Angelica to break up with her boyfriend instead of taking things to the next level.

Famous Celebrity Families

Kathy and Cristina want to get matching breast augmentation surgeries and argue about a celebration they’re planning, in which Kathy doesn’t want Cristina’s husband or in-laws to be involved.

And Sandra and Mariah go on a double date with two men who don’t realize they’re related.

While some of these scenarios may seem outrageous, each of their relationships are put to the test throughout their journeys.

Celebrity Siblings

sMothered airs on Sundays at 10 p.m.E.T. n TLC and you can join the conversation on social media by using #Smothered. Stay tuned for the latest updates, follow TLC on Twitter and Instagram, and ‘Like’ TLC on Facebook.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!