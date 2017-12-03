The Saturday, December 2, episode of Saturday Night Live — hosted by Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan, with musical guest U2 — won viewers over with its “Welcome to Hell” sexual harassment music video, but that wasn’t the only moment that stood out. Here are the highlights!

Welcome to Hell

Ronan, along with SNL cast members Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones and Melissa Villaseñor, tackled the never-ending sexual harassment headlines with the funny yet all-too-true music video “Welcome to Hell,” addressing the fact that women have been dealing with sexual harassment for basically forever. As Strong put it, “Oh, this been the damn world.”

The catchy tune pointed out that women have to constantly keep their guard up. “This ain’t a girl group. We just travel in a pack for safety,” Bryant said.

Honestly there were too many “YES!” moments in this music video to point them all out, so if you missed it, give it a watch.

Trump Is Visited by Ghosts of His Past

The Christmas season is upon us, and SNL couldn’t wait to trot out the tried-and-true Christmas Carol formula with a Trump cold open. The president (played by Alec Baldwin) was visited first by Mikey Day’s Michael Flynn — aka “the ghost of witness flipped” — and later by three people from his past who could come back to haunt him: Alex Moffat’s Billy Bush, Beck Bennett’s Vladimir Putin, and McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton.

Accompanied by her glorious Hillary cackle, McKinnon thanked Trump for the greatest Christmas gift of all — “sexual gratification in the form of your slow demise” — before chanting, “Lock him up.”

Theresa May on Weekend Update

McKinnon played British Prime Minister Theresa May during Weekend Update, a spot based on May’s “social media fisticuffs” with President Trump earlier in the week over his retweets of anti-Muslim videos from a British hate group. May called her takedown of Trump — a tweet that read, “It is wrong for the president to have done this” — “savage.” She added, “I am practically a troll now.” McKinnon’s stiff poise throughout her character’s very uncharacteristic shade-throwing made this sketch one to remember.

The Doll Guy

Either you thought this was creepy times a million or actually pretty funny. While being interviewed about a gas main break in an American Girl store, Day’s customer first insisted he was only in the store to buy a doll as a gift, but his obsession with his upper-class 1920s doll Kirsten Somersby quickly became clear. Imagine his disappointment when he discovered the American Girl store (including the salon on the second floor!) would be closed for the next eight months because of the damage.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!