Two snowboarders take the dance floor! Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson revealed that she met her boyfriend, Canadian snowboarder Tyler Nicholson, dancing at a bar.

“My boyfriend and I met snowboarding in Colorado. He a little bit knew who I was, I guess and yeah, we met at the bar drinking and dancing, making out on the dance floor,” Anderson exclusively told Us. “We were friends for a handful of years and now we’ve been dating for a handful of years.”

“We spend a lot of time up in Whistler, kind of based there in Tahoe, so we’ll travel together and it actually makes this process so much more fun because I really have my best friend and my sidekick,” she continued. “I don’t get as homesick when I have my partner. He’s healing his knee right now, so I’ve been sad this summer traveling a little bit more solo, but good to reconnect with all the girls and have a little time for myself too.”

Anderson, who took home a gold and silver medal in PyeongChang, South Korea, earlier this month, also spoke to Us about maintaining a work-life balance with her busy schedule.

“Even when I get an hour to myself, taking full advantage of that time and doing whatever it is to help better me,” she explained. “Whether it’s going for a walk in this backyard of our hotel which I do once a day to kind of clear my mind, or eating really good … just having a good attitude. I write a lot. I’ve been journaling since I was 5, so I’ve got great stories from the last 20 something years.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!