Eat like a champion! Snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who won a gold medal during the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, revealed what foods she eats to stay in shape.

“I’m a big eater but I eat like really pure, whole foods. So thankfully I don’t feel like I really need to worry,” Anderson exclusively told Us Weekly. “Lots of different grains, ancient grains and different beans, vegetables.”

“I make my own gee, I’ll do like a lot of golden milk in the evening,” the 27-year-old athlete continued. “You use like turmeric and ginger and gee with organic raw milk and it’s a really healing erratic Ayurvedic supplement. And yeah, I like all kinds of random food.”

The former Celebrity Apprentice star, who also took home the gold at the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Event in 2014, further explained what recipes she likes to prepare.

“I love cooking so when I’m home, I’m into like stir-fries, and like today I learned all different types of Korean recipes, so I’m actually stoked to go make some more delicious food,” she said.

In addition to healthy foods, Anderson told Us that she loves practicing natural medicine:“I feel like I kinda like to do a lot of random stuff, I’ve been learning a ton about natural medicine and healing with essential oils and Chinese herbs. I work really closely with dragon herbs and navitas, which are really like powerful products.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are currently airing on NBC.

