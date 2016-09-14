Gloria is no gold digger! Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid TV actress, according to Forbes.

The Modern Family actress, 44, reportedly brought in $43 million — a 66 percent increase in earnings since last year — thanks to her Emmy-winning ABC comedy and endorsement deals with companies such as Head and Shoulders. This is the fifth consecutive year she's made the top of the list.

The data was collected from June 1, 2015 to June 1, 2016.

Vergara's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen also made the cut. Per Forbes, the 46-year-old star came in at No. 10 with $10 million.

Vergara previously tied for first with Kaley Cuoco in 2015 for $28.5 million. This year, the Big Bang Theory star came in second with $24.5 million.

Some new faces also landed on the list. Quantico's leading lady Priyanka Chopra (No. 8) earned $11 million, and Castle's Stana Katic (No. 7) banked $12 million. Katic left the ABC crime procedural after eight seasons in April. It was later canceled. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that she and her costar Nathan Fillion often feuded on set.

Last month, Forbes revealed that Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was Hollywood's highest-paid movie actress for the second year in a row with $46 million.

Check out Forbes' Top 10 TV list below:

1. Sofia Vergara – $43 million

2. Kaley Cuoco – $24.5 million

3. Mindy Kaling – $15 million



4. Mariska Hargitay – $14.5 million

5. Ellen Pompeo – $14.5 million

6. Kerry Washington – $13.5 million

7. Stana Katic – $12 million

8. Priyanka Chopra – $11 million

9. Julianna Margulies – $10.5 million

10. Julie Bowen – $10 million

