In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the season 2 trailer, the drama is back and out of control, and things have really changed within the entire group.

The Savannahian socialites are back! Catherine Cooper, Daniel Eichholz, Hannah Pearson, Louis Oswald and Lyle Mackenzie return for Southern Charm season 2, welcoming newcomers Hagood Coxe and Brandon Branch with open arms – sort of.

Catherine’s relationship with Lyle is still in limbo, and during season 2, viewers will get a look at her struggling to decide whether to continue trying to make the relationship work or call it off, ultimately, ending the only steady relationship in her life.

Louis and Hannah’s relationship is also up in the air, as she’s busier than ever – launching a fashion line, working her day job and house hunting. However, is that straining her relationship? “You’re asexual,” Louis tells her in the trailer as she cries. He also seemingly disappears on her one night and she gets hysterical looking for him.

In addition to the group’s usual drama, the newcomers are also stirring the pot. Hagood is a Renaissance woman and an entrepreneur of her own. However, since she’s part of her family’s estate that owns a large rice plantation, she’s constantly worried about disappointing her parents.

Meanwhile, Brandon runs an interior design firm and enjoys throwing elaborate dinner parties for his elite friends with husband Jim. Together, they are a power couple. He has no problem ruffling feathers and telling everyone the truth that maybe they don’t want to hear.

Southern Charm Savannah season 2 premieres on Bravo Monday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.