Swifties worldwide are counting the days, hours and minutes until The Tortured Poets Department finally drops, and Spotify knows it.

The streaming giant added a countdown to Taylor Swift’s artist page on Thursday, March 28, to let fans know exactly how much time remains until her 11th studio album drops.

Fans visiting Swift’s page via desktop need only scroll to the bottom of her “Popular” heading to see a link to the release countdown. Following the link leads to the album’s prerelease page, which displays the cover art and track listing along with a counter displaying exactly how many days, hours, minutes and seconds remain until it is available. There is also a button to presave the album.

The track listing shows 16 songs. Seven are tagged as explicit, while two feature other artists. The album’s opening track, “Fortnight,” features Post Malone, while track 8, “Florida!!!,” is with Florence + the Machine.

Swift, 34, first announced the upcoming album at the 2024 Grammys while she was accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, which debuted in 2022.

“[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” she said at the February awards show. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department, and I’m going to go post the cover right now backstage.”

In addition to the standard version of the album that Spotify is teasing, Swift will release four bonus editions, each featuring one of four additional tracks, titled “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”

“I needed to make [TTPD],” Swift said during her February 16 concert in Melbourne, Australia. “It was really a lifeline for me. It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life, and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Swift hasn’t confirmed the inspirations behind the album, but fan theories abound, with many pointing to the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn as one of the possible topics discussed. Alwyn, 33, previously revealed that he and Paul Mescal have a group chat with Andrew Scott called “The Tortured Man Club.”

Swift is currently on a two-month break from her worldwide Eras Tour after finishing a six-show swing in Singapore earlier this month. She will return with four shows in France beginning May 9.

The Tortured Poets Department will be Swift’s first studio album since Midnights and will be released on April 19.