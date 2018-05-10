Spotify announced on Thursday, May 10, that the company removed R. Kelly’s music from its playlists following allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly,” the streaming giant said in a statement to Billboard. “His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator.”

The move comes as Spotify puts a new public hate content and hateful conduct policy in place. The singer’s music was not removed from the platform — only from its playlists. The policy not only applies to artists’ conduct but also to hate content. So far, Kelly is the only artist Spotify has publicly mentioned as being affected by the change.

“When we look at promotion, we look at issues around hateful conduct, where you have an artist or another creator who has done something off-platform that is so particularly out of line with our values, egregious, in a way that it becomes something that we don’t want to associate ourselves with,” Jonathan Prince, Spotify’s head of content and marketplace policy, explained to Billboard. “So we’ve decided that in some circumstances, we may choose to not work with that artist or their content in the same way — to not program it, to not playlist it, to not do artist marketing campaigns with that artist.”

Kelly, 51, was accused of holding young women in an abusive “cult” in July 2017. “He controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records,” a BuzzFeed report alleged at the time. Two more women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse earlier this month. The musician’s reps denied the “many dark descriptions put forth by instigators and liars who have their own agenda for seeking profit and fame” in a statement to BuzzFeed.

The “Ignition” singer has faced sexual misconduct allegations since the ‘90s. He married then 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994. He was also acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 after he was accused of making a sex tape with a 14-year-old girl.

