May the 4th be with you! As we celebrate Star Wars Day on Saturday, May 4 — and as we count down the days until the December release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — we’re rounding up some of our favorite, oft-overlooked celebrity cameos from the sci-fi franchise.

Some of these blink-and-you-missed-them moments feature actors before they hit it big — think The Affair’s Dominic West or Instant Family’s Rose Byrne — while others feature established stars — such as Game of Thrones’ Max Von Sydow and even Daniel Craig a.k.a. James Bond himself.

Check out the video above to see all those famous folk and more celebs who portrayed characters — human or otherwise — in a galaxy far, far away.

