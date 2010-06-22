Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony to Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson

This Friday, June 25, marks the one-year anniversary of Michael Jackson's shocking death at age 50.

CBS News' The Early Show will celebrate the legendary singer and performer with The King of Pop: One Year Later, an hour-long broadcast tribute (during the 8am hour) devoted to Jackson's life and legacy.

On hand to remember the superstar? Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony, LL Cool J and Smokey Robinson — plus British singer James Morrison, set to perform "Man in the Mirror" live.

The stars shared some of their "King of Pop" memories:

Christina Aguilera: "Music wouldn't be what it is without someone like Michael Jackson. I remember going to my high school talent show singing 'The Way You Make Me Feel' and being a huge fan of his album Bad. I know all my dancers wouldn't be behind me dancing if it weren't for that."

Marc Anthony: "A Michael Jackson comes around literally once in a lifetime. They break the mold and I think there're people who just sacrifice their life, their personal life all for the arts. That's what Michael did; he sacrificed his life for the arts."

LL Cool J: "I think one of the coolest things he told me was never limit yourself; the fact that if people can whistle your songs then they can understand it all over the world. Because there are language barriers…People speak different languages all over the world. Melody is king and I think Michael really understood that…What we didn't lose is his legacy and that incredible catalogue and body of work…We may have lost the man, but we didn't lose the legacy. The legacy is actually bigger than that one human being. That legacy touched millions."

