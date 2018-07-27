OMG, it’s Stephennn and James Lafferty! The One Tree Hill costars recently stopped by Us Weekly to talk about everything from their show Everything is Great to the Taylor Swift video Colletti, 32, starred in back in 2009 — all during a friendly game of “Truth or Dare.” Watch the video above!

“It was a fun experience,” the Laguna Beach alum tells Us of shooting “White Horse.” “We shot in Nashville, Tennessee. We only had a couple days there. I just remember that Taylor’s a sweetheart. We had a good time together. I think we hit it off pretty quickly.”

Don’t get the wrong idea, however: Swift and Colletti were never more than video costars. The former reality star tells Us, “We’d see each other a little bit. I don’t think there’s a song about me.”

Lafferty, 33, also spilled the tea on Colletti’s most annoying habit. “He’s so clean,” he says.

The Royals star wasn’t as accommodating about singing One Tree Hill’s theme song, “I Don’t Want To Be” by Gavin DeGraw, though Colletti admits the song does follow them around.

“After we screened at the New York TV Festival, which is why we’re here in New York, we met some fans afterwards, and then we went into a restaurant bar down the street and grabbed some food and some drinks,” Colletti explains. “There was 10 or 12 of us just hanging out, and all of a sudden Gavin DeGraw plays from the jukebox. We look over to the corner and there was a couple of fans that had gotten a table and were just giggling and laughing over at us.”

