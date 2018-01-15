Beth and Randall are one of many beloved couples on This Is Us, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have some troubles of their own. After taking home the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama for his role as Randall Pearson on the hit show, Sterling K. Brown told reporters that he hopes to see the show look more into their romance.

“I would love to explore the background of the relationship with Beth and Randall, how they came to be. For Randall, to have been raised by his white family, it was really awesome to go to Howard University and see that he had this yearning for his culture. Obviously, he chose this beautiful black woman for his wife, so I’m curious as to how that came to be,” Brown, 41, explained. “I also want to spend a little bit more time with my sister because the twins have a very strong connection with one another. My brother and I have a very strong connect with one another, and I want to explore more the relationship between Randall and Kate. So those are two things that are on my mind right now.”

As for what he wouldn’t want to see happen on the show, the Emmy winner said he’d never want the audience to feel like Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall weren’t going to make it — because in the end, they are.

“There’s no drama without tension, so I’m always interested in exploring the tension between Beth and Randall without it ever seeming like this couple is going to be in trouble. My wife and I, we have conflict, we go through stuff all the time, but we’re never in a position where we think that this is a deal breaker,” he added. “So I’d like to see things that married folks have to work through in order to make marriage work. I’m always intrigued by that, but I don’t ever want the audience to feel like, ‘Oh my God, are Beth and Randall not going to make it?’ We’re going to make it, but you’re going to have to work to make it. I’m always curious to see that.”

