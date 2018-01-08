Steve Carell finally had the chance to meet Kelly Clarkson 13 years after he screamed her name during an infamous scene in his 2005 film The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

The award-winning actor, 55, ran into the Grammy winner at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7, in Beverly Hills and had to take a photo with her to commemorate the moment. Carell simply captioned the pic of them beaming side-by-side, “Finally.”

The American Idol winner, 35, followed that up on Twitter by calling it “one of my favorite moments of my life!” and adding, “I love you and your lovely wife! #ahhhhhhhstevecarell”

In case you don’t remember, The Office alum yelled out “AhhhKellyClarkson!!!” while getting his chest waxed in the comedy about a middle-aged man who is on a journey to lose his virginity.

Back in November, Clarkson called her history with Carell “pretty hilarious” and confirmed that they hadn’t ever crossed paths. “I have yet to meet Steve Carell, and I want to be like, ‘So, was it a compliment? I don’t know, you’re in pain, and you think of Kelly Clarkson,’” she told the Today show.

The scene itself didn’t feature any special effects and Carell has long since insisted that they actually waxed his chest while the cameras rolled. “It had to be real,” the Oscar-nominated actor told ABC News in 2005. “It wouldn’t be as funny if it was mocked up. You have to see it really happening.”

