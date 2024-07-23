Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Steve Harvey Loses It Over ‘Greatest Rappers’ Category on ‘Family Feud’: ‘Y’all Trippin’

By
Feature Steve Harvey Loses It Over Greatest Rappers Category on Family Feud
Steve HarveyGregg DeGuire/WireImage

Family Feud recently featured a category about iconic rappers, and Steve Harvey was not pleased with what the survey said.

During an episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly, contestants were asked to name “the greatest rapper of all time.” Harvey, 67, was seemingly in agreement with some of the guests’ answers, but when many of their responses didn’t appear on the board, the host became increasingly confused.

Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, began the round by answering J. Cole, but his name was nowhere to be found. Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, then got his own big “X” when he guessed Kendrick Lamar. When Trainor’s brother Ryan then got buzzed for trying Lil Wayne, Harvey was aghast.

“OK, OK, y’all trippin’ now,” he said, referring to the game show’s survey respondents.

Kelly’s team finally got on the board with Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., but Harvey was soon left baffled by the next answer. He thought Jay-Z would be No. 1 on the board, but no — the survey placed him last, with only three votes.

“Y’all trippin,” Harvey repeated. “Really? Come on. We in Rhode Island again? Where we at?”

Whoops! ‘Jeopardy’ Shows Final Scores During Episode Intro

Related: ‘Jeopardy!’ Controversies and Hilarious Moments Over the Years

When Kelly, 31, received an “X” for Nas, Harvey let loose.

“See, I think you’re thinking as a hip-hop head,” the comedian said. “I don’t think that’s who answered these questions.”

Steve Harvey Loses It Over Greatest Rappers Category on Family Feud
Steve Harvey Family Feud/YouTube

At one point, Tori’s dad, Allwyn Kelly, gave up, offering the fake rapper “Big Z,” maybe because he couldn’t imagine who else would be up there if all these others didn’t make it.

“A lot of y’all don’t know, but Big Z is Jay-Z’s uncle,” Harvey joked after a big “X” appeared on the board.

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

Wheel of Fortune

Related: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Snafus and Wild Moments Over the Years

Snoop Dogg appeared in the top spot with 25 votes, while Eminem landed in third place with 16 votes. The group’s guesses of Ice Cube and Drake, however, didn’t appear on the board at all. (Trainor, 30, was the person who guessed Drake, noting that the answer came from her “heart.”)

“Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community,” Harvey joked. “Jay-Z’s last. What [in] the world?”

The remaining answers turned out to be Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and LL Cool J, the last of whom Harvey agreed is “a bad boy.”

In this article

Steve Harvey

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!