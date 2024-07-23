Steve Harvey Loses It Over Greatest Rappers Category on Family Feud

Family Feud recently featured a category about iconic rappers, and Steve Harvey was not pleased with what the survey said.

During an episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Meghan Trainor and Tori Kelly, contestants were asked to name “the greatest rapper of all time.” Harvey, 67, was seemingly in agreement with some of the guests’ answers, but when many of their responses didn’t appear on the board, the host became increasingly confused.

Trainor’s husband, Daryl Sabara, began the round by answering J. Cole, but his name was nowhere to be found. Kelly’s husband, André Murillo, then got his own big “X” when he guessed Kendrick Lamar. When Trainor’s brother Ryan then got buzzed for trying Lil Wayne, Harvey was aghast.

“OK, OK, y’all trippin’ now,” he said, referring to the game show’s survey respondents.

Kelly’s team finally got on the board with Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G., but Harvey was soon left baffled by the next answer. He thought Jay-Z would be No. 1 on the board, but no — the survey placed him last, with only three votes.

“Y’all trippin,” Harvey repeated. “Really? Come on. We in Rhode Island again? Where we at?”

When Kelly, 31, received an “X” for Nas, Harvey let loose.

“See, I think you’re thinking as a hip-hop head,” the comedian said. “I don’t think that’s who answered these questions.”

At one point, Tori’s dad, Allwyn Kelly, gave up, offering the fake rapper “Big Z,” maybe because he couldn’t imagine who else would be up there if all these others didn’t make it.

“A lot of y’all don’t know, but Big Z is Jay-Z’s uncle,” Harvey joked after a big “X” appeared on the board.

Snoop Dogg appeared in the top spot with 25 votes, while Eminem landed in third place with 16 votes. The group’s guesses of Ice Cube and Drake, however, didn’t appear on the board at all. (Trainor, 30, was the person who guessed Drake, noting that the answer came from her “heart.”)

“Before we flip over these last three, I want to apologize to the entire hip-hop community,” Harvey joked. “Jay-Z’s last. What [in] the world?”

The remaining answers turned out to be Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and LL Cool J, the last of whom Harvey agreed is “a bad boy.”