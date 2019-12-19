



Steve Harvey is not concerned about blending in. The stand-up comedian who, for the third time, will host Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey live from Times Square, NYC, on December 31, admits he’s not shocked by the attention his unconventional New Year’s Eve outfits have attracted in years past.

“Nobody dresses like me,” Harvey, 62, tells Us Weekly of why he thinks his outfits have inspired viral memes and social media buzz. “Everybody else is going to put on one of those puff coats or they’re just going to have on a trench coat. I’m not that guy. I’m sorry. I’m just not going to do it. You never know what I’m going to wear. The first year was that big white coat, looked like a marshmallow. Then I came back last year with the powder blue pimp jacket, and this year, we’ll have another surprise. I’m thinking about a cape this year, I’m actually considering a black velvet cape.”

The Family Feud host, who added that he might pair his look with a “diamond encrusted cane,” went on to say that what separates his Fox special from the slew of other choices is simple: his comedy.

“There’s a lot of options for people on New Year’s Eve, but where else except Fox can you get the one and only Steve Harvey? I’m the funniest person on New Year’s Eve. That’s not bragging, I’m the funniest guy on New Year’s Eve, so if you want to laugh, you come to Fox. If you want to be highly entertained, you come to Fox. There’s going to be a lot of great entertainment.”

Adding to the excitement, the special, which will be cohosted by Maria Menunous and Rob Gronkowski, will feature performances from The Chainsmokers and LL COOL J featuring DJ Z-Trip.

“It’s four hours of live television. A lot can go wrong when it’s live,” Harvey explains. “You’ve just got to nail it. There’s a lot more anxiety whenever you do live TV because nobody’s going to cut and edit it and take it out. It’s on there, so you’ve just got to nail it. You’ve got to focus. But it is what it is, I enjoy live performance. I like being put on the spot like that and I like rising to the occasion.”

Steve Harvey looks like a Batman villain that has captured Times Square and will kill civilians unless Batman answers all of his riddles pic.twitter.com/Et7o8wQyq0 — Lester The Evaluator (@TheLesterLee) January 1, 2018

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Harvey says: “My life is a continuation. I don’t really do goodbyes to 2019. I don’t set resolutions because it’s a new year. Anything that I think needs to be improved in my life, I start improving it right now. Like, my fat ass has got to lose weight, so I’ve started now. No reason to wait until the new year to start that. I’m going to start now, and then I’m going to fail miserably because Christmas is coming and I’m going to eat a bunch of pie, eggnog, and sweet potatoes, and I’m not going to lose weight, I’ll just keep going. But at least I’m going to get a start on it.”

The Straight Talk, No Chaser author went on to offer a few words of advice for those who are looking for some inspiration for the new year ahead.

“Just remember that the law of attraction is real. It doesn’t matter whether you believe it, accept it, realize that it’s there, or acknowledge it. The law of attraction is real. Be very, very conscious moving forward of everything that you put out on your wavelength from your brain because that exact same thing is going to come back.”

“If you want to get out of debt in 2020, you can’t say, ‘I want to get out of debt. I’ve got to get out of debt.’ Because what you’re doing now is you’re bringing more debt for you to get out of. You have to change the way you project. You’ve got to say,’I’m going to have a life of abundance. I’m going to have a prosperous new year.’ And then you attract prosperity to you, so be conscious of the law of attraction and make sure you’re using it the right way,” he advises.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey airs Thursday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET