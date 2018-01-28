Carpool Karaoke in the Big Apple didn’t end well. James Corden enlisted Sting and Shaggy for a subway edition of his beloved Late Late Show segment that aired during the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28.

Corden, 39, headed underground and boarded a New York City train with Sting, 66, and Shaggy, 49, to sing a series of songs including The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” and Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me.”

Almost immediately, commuters were visibly annoyed by the musical trio and asked them to quiet down. “Hey, fellas. Knock it off!” shouted a man dressed in a construction uniform.

When the late-night host explained that he and his friends were filming a special edition of his signature sketch, another frustrated passenger shot back, “I don’t give a f–k! Just shut up.”

The trio switched gears and began singing Sting and Shaggy’s new song “Don’t Make Me Wait to Love You” from their upcoming joint album, 44/876. People were still unhappy. Even an elderly woman complained, yelling, “No, no! Not for this grammy! I don’t want to be on your stupid YouTube video.”

At the end of the segment, Corden was seen sitting down with a bloody nose, seemingly caused by one of the fed-up commuters.

“Whose stupid idea was this?” Sting asked. Referencing the title of his hit song, Shaggy responded, “Wasn’t me.”

