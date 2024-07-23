Stranger Things Brett Gelman Reveals Whether Fans Will Like Season 5

Fans have questions about season 5 of Stranger Things — and Brett Gelman might have some answers.

“It’s going great and it’s going to be amazing,” Gelman, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly about being halfway through filming the Netflix show‘s final season.

Gelman reassured Us that viewers will be happy with how Stranger Things comes to an end, saying, “The fans are going to love it.”

Stranger Things, which debuted in 2016, focuses on a fictional town where a series of supernatural events take place and cause mystery and mayhem. Gelman has played conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman since the show’s second season.

Related: What the Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ Looks Like in Real Life Bringing a role to life. Stranger Things puts a lot of work into making viewers feel like they have been transported to a fictional town in Indiana during the ’80s — which includes transforming their actors into completely different people. The Netflix series, which debuted in 2016, centers around supernatural events that take place in […]

Despite Stranger Things being such a cultural phenomenon, Gelman has prided himself on not giving anything away to those looking for spoilers — even within his own inner circle.

“I keep things very tight, very close to the vest. I don’t tell anyone I know anything,” Gelman explained, adding that his loved ones “know not to” ask him what happens on the show ahead of time. “And a lot of people in my personal life don’t want to know. They want to be surprised when it comes out. They don’t want it ruined.”

Gelman also credited Stranger Things‘ success for allowing him to approach his career differently, adding, “Only in the fact that I’ve been very blessed to get great roles and work with great people. So when you get a role like that, it motivates me to be pickier about what I do and how I work.”

His role on Stranger Things isn’t the only reason Gelman has become a familiar face for TV and movie fans.

Related: 'Stranger Things' Spinoffs We Want to See The Stranger Things universe is getting bigger and bigger — and Us Weekly is overflowing with suggestions for potential spinoff ideas. Viewers have been compelled by the mysterious town of Hawkins, Indiana, since Stranger Things debuted in 2016. As the Netflix series continued to find success, the Upside Down and the supernatural entities that came […]

“I’m very grateful for it. I’m glad that people recognize my work in that way. I’d say probably the [role] I’m the most known for is Murray,” he told Us. “And then I’d say Martin [from Fleabag] is a runner-up. But also a runner-up is my role in The Other Guys movie. Actually, a lot of people know me for that five-minute performance and are big fans of Hal.”

While it may be how fans know him best, Gelman’s career hasn’t just been limited to a screen.

“I just want to do more great roles in all three mediums — in film, television and theater. And [I hope] that my filmography is one of complexity and human truth and something that is really versatile within different tones in different genres,” the actor explained. “I want to play those roles that people really, really remember and that means a lot to them and that they hold in their hearts. [I would also like for them to be] an expression of who I am — no matter how dark the role is — that that is an expression of my darkness and something that people feel a freedom in relating to, because every human being has their darkness.”

Related: What to Know About Natalie Portman's Mysterious 'Lady in the Lake' Series Apple TV+ Apple TV+’s upcoming series Lady in the Lake perfectly blends together history with mystery. The seven-episode show, which takes place in 1960s Baltimore, is based on Laura Lippman‘s 2019 novel of the same name. According to the synopsis, Lady in the Lake is centered on the murder of a young Jewish girl and […]

Earlier this month, viewers were introduced to Gelman’s newest role as Milton opposite Natalie Portman on Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake.

“Every time that you really delve deep into [a project] and you let the moment become something that is not your preconceived notion of what it’s going to be, that’s always a big lesson,” Gelman said about what Lady in the Lake taught him. “That’s a lesson that you learn again and again and again as an actor that you can’t learn too much of.”

The limited series allowed Gelman to “have more faith” in his process. “That’s the gift of jobs like this that really help you,” he concluded. “They help you utilize it better and better and better. So it definitely was one of those jobs that made me a better actor.”

The first two episodes of Lady in the Lake are currently streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes will be available on Fridays.