He’s our friend and he’s crazy — about his wardrobe. Stranger Things’ Dustin Henderson’s ‘80s style has evolved since the show’s 2016 debut, from his red and blue trucker hat to his curly Snow Ball hairstyle. (Thank you Steve — and Farrah Fawcett.) But Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the beloved character on the Netflix series, teases that his wardrobe in season 4 is his best yet.

“One of my favorite aspects of getting to play Dustin is his wardrobe. Fittings are always a blast. What he wears says a lot about him, I think. Vibrant colors and goofy prints,” Matarazzo, 18, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I won’t give too much away but season 4 is definitely my favorite when it comes to costumes. I have to say my least favorite look had nothing to do with design. In fact, it’s one of my favorites, but the camp outfit always felt really tight and tiny.” (Matarazzo wore the “Camp Know Where” top in season 3.)

The cast of the sci-fi series is currently back on set filming season 4 after production was shut down for about six months amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Spoilers from the Upside Down world have been kept under wraps, but a February teaser did reveal that Police Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is alive and not-so-well after a heartbreaking season 3 finale that pointed to otherwise.

Matarazzo and the rest of the young cast — Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink — have grown close through the years.

“Usually, we get to go home for the holidays but there are little things we try to do to celebrate like decorate our trailers and get little gifts for each other,” Matarazzo said of the upcoming holidays.

He added of his own family traditions, “My family has always done a secret Santa with all of the grandkids. There are 10 of us so it’s always fun getting to see which one of your cousins you’re gonna get. Also, it helps not having to get gifts for nine other people.”

Matarazzo will be ready for the trade. The actor — who got his start on Broadway — recently teamed with Happy Socks for a new holiday collection, called “No time like the present.”

“It seem[ed] like a really fun and silly opportunity,” he told Us. “I haven’t done anything like it before and I’m glad I did. It’s a very good team of people and a very fun project to work on.”

The 3-pack gift box adds a touch of nostalgia and encourages buyers to live in the moment. The designs are perfect for the holidays (hang up those lights, Joyce Byers!) and Christmas stocking stuffers.

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery. The pushed back release date for season 4 has yet to be announced.