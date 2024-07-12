Gaten Matarazzo doesn’t mind if Dustin gets killed off on Stranger Things — as long as it happens at the very end of the show.

Matarazzo, 21, was asked about filming the final episodes of the hit Netflix series, telling TMZ on Wednesday, July 10, “We want to get it out as quickly as we can. It’s just a big season so it’s taken a bit to shoot, and there are a little bit of delays from the pandemic and both of the strikes and stuff.”

The actor teased that the cast is “going full force” to give the fans what they want. In response to a question about which characters could die, Matarazzo jokingly threw himself in as an option.

“I’m gonna go for myself. Why not?” he said. “We haven’t read all the episodes. I hope it happens toward the end because I want to be in this series and hang out with my friends as much as I can.”

Earlier this year, Matarazzo explained why he thought Stranger Things would be “better” if more characters were killed off.

“It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people,” Matarazzo argued at the MegaCon Orlando convention. “This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

Stranger Things, which debuted in 2016, focuses on a fictional town where a series of supernatural events take place and cause mystery and mayhem. After appearing on the show, the main cast — including Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery — quickly became household names.

Production on season 5 is currently underway after previously hitting pause amid last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. After creators Ross and Matt Duffer confirmed in February 2022 that season 5 would be the show’s last, several Stranger Things stars opened up about preparing to say goodbye to the beloved series.

Matarazzo specifically discussed how he views the next stage of his career after starring in a pop culture phenomenon.

“Those careers are always about peaks and valleys. With this show it is quite clear and I am very well aware — and would like my professional team — to understand that I am very OK with Stranger Things being very likely the biggest thing I will ever do,” he admitted on Michael Rosenbaum‘s “Inside of You” podcast in May. “And it will most likely be the thing I am remembered for even if I consistently work after this.”

He continued: “And I am so cool with that as long as it facilitates happiness going forward, security and more work going forward. What more could I ask for? I don’t want to maintain a sense of relevance at this point when it isn’t even something I particularly enjoy that much.”

Matarazzo also revealed how Stranger Things changed his life financially.

“Of course I understand all the wonderful things it has done for me and my family. When it comes to financial security, that is just something that — growing up, it was a real struggle and then suddenly it is not. When you are that young, you can’t really reflect or understand how incredible that is for your family and you,” he shared. “But then there is a part of it where you are that young and you are suddenly the breadwinner for your family when you are 12. That is not something that is normal.”

Stranger Things is currently streaming on Netflix.