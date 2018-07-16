What better way to tease Stranger Things season 3 than to take viewers back to a mall food court from the 1980s?

Netflix released the brief clip on Monday, July 16, and instead of treating fans to a look at the Demogorgon or any of the sinister goings on in Hawkins, Indiana, where the Netflix hit is set, the teaser provided a decidedly upbeat look at the fictional Starcourt Mall.

The new addition to Hawkins might just be a hangout for Mike, Will, Dusty, Lucas and the gang in the upcoming season, as it signifies a “step into the future,” and is crawling with angsty teens ready to blow their allowance at Claire’s, Sam Goody or the Gap.

While the mall doesn’t reveal much of what’s to come on the third season of the sci-fi drama, viewers do get a good look at Stranger Things favorite Steve Harrington (played by Joe Keery) who is hard at work at Starcourt’s “state-of-the-art food court.”

Even though there are shots of mall staples such as Orange Julius and Burger King, Steve is shown wearing a sailor’s outfit and working at the fictional Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Parlor, which is billed as “America’s favorite place to cool down.”

The teaser also features series newcomer Robin, played by Maya Hawke – the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke – as Steve’s coworker.

Though Netflix has yet to confirm exactly when Stranger Things season 3 will premiere, the teaser intimates viewers can expect a later than hoped-for summer 2019 premiere date, as the promo ends with the words, “Coming next summer.”

