Warning: this article contains spoilers from season 2 of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things fans have been anxious to find out what would happen between Stancy; Steve (Joe Keery) and Nancy (Natalia Dyers) ended up together at the end of season 1 with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) strictly friend zoned. However, that changed almost immediately in season 2.

Nancy and Steve attended a Halloween party together, but after getting wasted, she told him their entire relationship — and the fact that they “killed Barb” — was “bulls—t.” He then asked Jonathan to take her home and put her to bed, which he did like a good friend. “Stancy” pretty much broke up the following day.

Nancy and Jonathan then teamed up to bring down the lab, and in the process, naturally became closer. They slept — in separate beds — in a creepy motel, only to then have drinks with the conspiracy theorist (Brett Gelman) from season 1.

After he pointed out their sexual tension, they finally realized he was right … and it happened. They shared a kiss and then some, ultimately spending the night together in the guest room.

Keery revealed to Us Weekly exclusively at the LA premiere onThursday, October 26, that Steve was really forced to find himself after the breakup.

“He’s maybe a little cocky and he has it all figured out, but then also, he’s really in the middle of this self-discovery because he’s been left out in the dust by Nancy,” Keery said. “He doesn’t have any friends, and he’s kind of like, well, how the hell did I end up here with these 13-year-olds in the middle of the junkyard?”

Keery also added that he took his own experiences with past heartbreak to connect with the role. “The person that you shared that with, I think everybody sort of still has feelings for that person in some way or the other,” he said. “You respect them. You think about them. You’re like, oh, think about it fondly or think about it negatively. I think that Steve and Nancy are the same way. I don’t know really the fate of the relationship, but I think, or at least I hope that people find the humanity in the situation.”

Stranger Things is streaming now on Netflix.

