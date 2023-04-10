Warning: This story contains spoilers from season 4 of Succession.

The end of an era. Episode three of Succession season 4 was titled “Connor’s Wedding” — but the eldest Roy son’s nuptials turned out to be an afterthought.

As Connor (Alan Ruck) was gearing up to marry Willa (Justine Lupe), the Roy siblings got the news that their father, Logan (Brian Cox), had collapsed on the plane during a flight to Sweden. The Waystar Royco mogul had ditched Connor’s wedding in order to visit Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), but his health took a turn as he was traveling.

Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), who was on the plane with Logan, called Roman (Kieran Culkin) and informed him that his father’s condition was quite bad. As a flight attendant performed chest compressions, Tom encouraged Roman and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) to speak to their father one last time via phone. By the time Shiv (Sarah Snook) got her chance, Logan had already passed. The rest of the episode followed the siblings as they tried to decide how to announce the news of their father’s death.

While many Succession fans suspected that Logan would die at some point during the drama’s final season, few predicted that his death would happen so soon. Now that he’s gone, however, the rest of the season could focus on the Roy children — Kendall, Shiv, Roman and Connor — figuring out how to divvy up his assets.

Kendall, Shiv and Roman were previously united against their father, trying to take him out by outbidding him for PGM or starting their own media company. Without him as an antagonist, however, it seems likely that they could turn on each other in pursuit of power at their father’s company, Waystar Royco.

While Logan’s days on Succession are seemingly over, Cox, 76, recently told Us Weekly that he has no plans to stop working.

“You sometimes get [from people], ‘Well, I’m gonna take the summer off.’ And I’m going, ‘What the hell does that mean, taking this summer off? What do you mean you’re gonna take the summer off?’ … You’re a long time dead. You don’t need to take the summer off,’” the Emmy winner said in February. “I don’t understand the concept of not working. I’ve done that all my life. I’ve always worked. And it’s something that I will continue to do until I drop. I work and I just enjoy the work. And I find it fun, I learn a lot. I always learn and you learn from people.”

He also already has tons of plans in the works following his departure from Succession. “I’ve always been very Catholic in my view of the work, whatever comes along,” he explained. “And I’m gonna be doing two plays this year and I’m also hoping to direct my first film, which I’m gonna be doing hopefully in May and June. So, I’m busy.”

Earlier this year, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong surprised fans when he revealed that season 4 would be the show’s last installment. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” he told The New Yorker in February. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

Succession airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.