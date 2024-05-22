The Empire State Building has stood tall since 1931, so it may be tough to outwit, outplay and outlast the New York City landmark.

But that didn’t stop Survivor 46 castaway Venus Vafa from insulting the Empire State Building in a post via X on Wednesday, May 22.

“The Empire State Building is lowkey ugly yall,” Venus, 25, wrote.

The brilliant mind behind the building’s X account fired back, quoting her post with, “How’s that idol treating you?”

Related: ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Cast Revealed: Meet the Players The Survivor season 46 cast is ready to make a play for the million-dollar prize. 18 new faces are headed to Fiji to compete on the latest season of the long-running reality series hosted by Jeff Probst. Like similar seasons in the new era, the new players will initially be divided up into three tribes […]

Venus placed seventh on Survivor 46, getting voted out at Tribal Council on Day 21 despite having a hidden immunity idol in her possession that would have saved her from the vote had she decided to play it.

Oddly, Venus was the third of a record four consecutive Survivor players to be voted out with an idol in their pocket.

A couple hours after the Empire State Building’s initial post, it added another, this time writing, “I would know when to use my idol #Survivor #Survivor46” above a photo of show host Jeff Probst standing atop the building. Jeff, 62, could be seen standing next to a costumed version of the Empire State Building, which was wearing a Survivor 45 buff.

Later, Venus doubled down, writing, “a bleak bricked bad built butch building @EmpireStateBldg,” then sharing a pic of her at Rockefeller Center.

Venus has since received support in the unlikely feud from an equally unlikely source. Quintavius “Q” Burdette, who was voted out right after Venus, wrote via X, “Aye not about to let anyone else pick on the planet from our season! That’s my job, back off @EmpireStateBldg BIG MISTAKE.”

Related: Survivor’s Biggest Off-Screen Controversies Through the Years Since Survivor premiered in 2000, many former contestants have had their fair share of controversial moments. While the first-ever winner, Richard Hatch, made headlines for his questionable behavior in the game, he also struggled in his personal life. After taking home the one million dollar prize, Hatch was convicted of attempted tax evasion and signing […]

Since the game’s three tribes merged into one, Q became the villain of Survivor 46 and was the perceived target of the vote for several Tribal Councils before he was finally eliminated — also with an idol in his pocket. He not only voted to eliminate Venus but helped spearhead the tribe’s plot against her.

“What I want people to understand, and I don’t know if it was portrayed enough, is how badly Tevin [Davis] and later on Q poisoned the well against me,” Venus told Parade. “I feel like people who talk [expletive] about me have never been bullied in their life. Because there was no rhyme or reason for disliking me so heavily other than they didn’t like my face, basically.”

Q isn’t the only former player to weigh in on Venus’ feud with the NYC landmark. Hai Giang from Survivor 42 posted via X, “I’m sorry but getting dragged by a 94 year old building is crazy.”

Eliza Orlins, who appeared on two seasons of Survivor, added, “This is MAKING MY WHOLE DAY!” Survivor 43’s Owen Knight, meanwhile, added a trio of laughing and crying emojis.