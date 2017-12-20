‘Survivor’ Season 35 ‘Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers’ Winner Revealed!

Spoiler alert! Do not read any further if you don’t want to know the outcome of tonight’s Survivor finale.

The tribe has spoken. Ben Driebergen was announced as the winner on tonight’s season 35 finale of Survivor “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.”

The marine from Idaho, 34, won in a 5-2-1 vote against Chrissy Hofbeck and Ryan Ulrich.

Ben found his third idol, putting him through to the final four and leaving Dr. Mike Zahalsky voted out by Devon Pinto, who correctly intuited that Ben may have something up his sleeve.

Chrissy won the final immunity challenge and the chance to know the twist before anyone else. She got to choose to take Ryan to the final three and told Devon to practice using flint because he would need to beat Ben in a fire-making challenge to make it to the final three.

Devon couldn’t get it done and Ben, against all odds, made it to the end of the game.

And ultimately, he took home the million-dollar prize and title of Sole Survivor.

Tell Us: Do you think Ben deserved to win?

