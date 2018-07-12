Round of applause: Tony winner and Younger actress Sutton Foster — who just released her new album Take Me to the World — curates a list of her top tunes for Us!

“Useless Desires” by Patty Griffin

“This is the song I warm up to. I’ve used it for years and years. I love Patty Griffin and this songs hits every part of my voice.”

“Raining Glitter” by Kylie Minogue

“My Pilates teacher Richie Mastascusa is a huge Kylie Minogue fan. He keeps me up to date with a lot of popular music. So this one is for him!”

“Beautiful Trauma” by Pink

“I love Pink and her new album! I basically want to be her friend. She is a badass and all her music makes me feel stronger and like I can do anything.”

“Band on the Run” by Wings

“This is on of my favorites. It’s a great song to spin to because it has tempo changes — and it’s great to sing along to.”

“Answer Me” from The Band’s Visit

“This is a beautiful song from the now Tony Award winning musical! A lot of music I play now is for my [15-month-old] daughter Emily and she seems to love this one.”

“Good Morning, Good Day” from She Loves Me

“We play morning songs for Emily. It’s so jaunty! I’ve listened to it so many times I know all the lyrics. As soon as the chords start, Emily knows the song!”

“Good Morning Starshine” from Hair

“Just another tune to get the day started right! Music is powerful and a song like this can open your heart and get you ready for a beautiful day.”

“I Will” by The Beatles

“This is Emily’s song. When she is upset or crying, ‘I Will’ always makes things better. Whenever I hear it, I always think of her smile.”

“Old and Lost Rivers” by Tobias Picker

“We go up to our lake house every other weekend and we play this every time. It’s a real sense of peace.”

Foster’s album, Take Me to the World, is out now.

