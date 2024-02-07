The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast trip to Spain ended on a high — and steamy — note for Sutton Stracke.

The cast bid farewell to their European vacation by attending a Flamenco dinner in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at RHOBH’s Wednesday, February 7, episode. Having used the trip to spread her late friend Merce Cunningham’s ashes, Sutton, 52, was ready to get the party started during the girls’ night out.

In the clip, Sutton’s jaw drops while watching a male Flamenco dancer take to the stage and her reaction catches the attention of costar Annemarie Wiley, who pulls out her fan to cool Sutton down.

“Your dress is getting lower and lower,” Crystal Kung Minkoff jokes to Sutton, who quips, “Not that low.”

Related: Everything to Know So Far About 'RHOBH' Season 13 Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before. A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, […]

After giving the dancing a big round of applause, Kyle Richards asks Sutton whether they will be showing off their Flamenco moves on stage later that night. “I am so nervous and embarrassed to perform in front of all these people with professionals up there,” she states in a confessional. “Sutton wants to get up there and show off her dancing boots, but nobody wants to see us. Pretty sure they want to see the professionals.”

Dorit Kemsley, for her part, is not down to dance, telling the group, “I genuinely don’t know if I can do it with my dress and shoes.”

Dorit’s wardrobe choices don’t make a fitting excuse for Erika Jayne, who tells her, “Honey, you take off those shoes and hold up that dress like the other girls. Get it in! … Stomp that s–t out!”

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

Per the episode’s description, the cast attended the Flamenco dinner following a “healing ceremony” held by Sutton, in which she spread Cunningham’s ashes. Sutton received the late dancer and choreographer’s ashes following his death at the age 90 in 2009.

Related: Name 'Em! The Most Iconic 'Real Housewives' Quotes of 2023 Scandoval may have dominated pop culture in 2023, but no one on Vanderpump Rules was capable of delivering one-liners like the Real Housewives (except for maybe James Kennedy, who deserves an Emmy for “worm with a mustache”). The women of Bravo worked overtime this year to bring fans quotes that will look great on novelty […]

Sutton explained on the February 1 episode of the RHOBH After Show that she thinks Cunningham had been waiting “for the perfect place for me to put him,” which ended up being Spain. During the show’s January 31 episode, Sutton was comforted by Kyle, 55, after getting emotional ahead of the healing ceremony.

For Sutton, the event sparked memories of accidentally losing her father’s ashes after his death. “They’re not just Merce’s ashes. They’re symbolic of my father’s ashes,” she shared in a confessional. “Merce was one of the first people that called me when my dad died. … So all of these things are going in my head.”

Check out the full sneak peek clip above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.