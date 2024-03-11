Sutton Stracke is finally opening up about her health scare she went through during the final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion.

“I did have a medical issue that was serious,” Sutton, 52, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast on Sunday, March 10, adding that Andy Cohen “called medics right away” before she was sent to the hospital. “I ended up going to the emergency room with truly one of my best friends, Garcelle [Beauvais]. She stayed with me at the emergency room the entire time, which I cannot thank her enough [for].”

Sutton went on to reveal that her busy work schedule contributed to her medical episode.

“It ended up that I was suffering from exhaustion, which sounds stupid, but it’s a real thing. And dehydration. I was working a lot between New York and L.A., back and forth, working on my new company, Sutton Brands,” she explained to the outlet, noting that having a “severe case of bronchitis” only made things more challenging for her. “I was really down for about 10 days. I had to shut my life down, which is very difficult for me. And it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again.”

In a clip of the upcoming installment of the RHOBH reunion, which airs on Wednesday, March 13, Sutton is seen gasping for air and clinging to Garcelle, 57, following a surprise cameo from the bravo alum Kathy Hilton.

“Can we call somebody please?” Garcelle says, before Andy, 55, notes that Sutton is “shaking.”

Although fans speculated that Sutton’s health scare had to do with Kathy’s arrival, she was quick to shut down the rumors.

“I will say, it had nothing to do with Kathy Hilton. We’re very good friends,” Sutton shared with Page Six. “Kathy was like, ‘What’s going on?’ Kathy was calling me when I got out of the emergency room that night, checking on me. The entire cast checked on me, not just one day but several days. And we have the most amazing production team. They were with me. Some of them were with me at the emergency room.”

Sutton explained that although her ER trip was a “very scary moment” for her, it was also a good lesson to learn.

“It was a reality check for how I need to treat my body,” she said.

Sutton has previously been open about her health, revealing during season 13 of RHOBH that she suffers from an “esophagus disorder.”

After Kyle Richards accused Sutton of having an eating disorder, Sutton vehemently denied the claims and attempted to explain her esophagus issue.

“I can’t eat certain foods,” she shared in a December 2023 episode. “I’ve been down for four days not able to swallow my own saliva. And here’s my friend, making fun of me.”

The final part of the RHOBH reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET.